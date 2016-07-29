Discovery reaches deal with Sky, ending blackout threat
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit said on Tuesday it had reached a multi-year deal with Sky Plc to ensure its channels will still be broadcast on Sky's Platform.
July 29 Questerre Closes $4.75 Million Flow
* Increased size of previously announced flow-through placement from 17.6 million flow-through units to 26.39 million flow-through units
* Through private placement
Jan 31 ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil producer, raised its quarterly dividend by 6 percent to 26.5 cents per share.
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 U.S. President Donald Trump in a meeting on Tuesday with pharmaceutical executives called on them to manufacture more of their drugs in the United States and cut prices, while vowing to speed approval of new medicines and ease regulation.