July 29 Tyco International Plc :
* Says North America quarter-end backlog of $2.67 billion up
3% on a quarter sequential basis, excluding impact of foreign
currency
* Qtrly eps from continuing operations before special items
$0.54
* Tyco reports third quarter 2016 gaap earnings from
continuing operations of $0.56 per share and $0.54 per share
before special items
* Q3 revenue $2.45 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.44 billion
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.56 from continuing
operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says rest of the world quarter-end backlog backlog of
$1.94 billion, up 2 percent on a quarter sequential basis
