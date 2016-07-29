July 29 Arctic Cat Inc :

* Maintains fiscal 2017 revenue outlook

* Lowering its anticipated fiscal 2017 full-year net earnings to range from a loss of $0.70 per share to $1.00 per share

* Company expects to end fiscal 2017 with little to no long-term debt.

* Unfavorable foreign currency exchange reduced net sales in quarter by approximately 1.6 percent

* Foreign currency exchange headwinds in fiscal 2017, estimated to reduce net earnings in range of $0.42 to $0.53 per share compared to 2016

* In first half of fiscal 2017, arctic cat expects that its net sales will be down 12 percent to 15 percent

* Sales of arctic cat's atvs and recreational off-highway vehicles (rovs) in 2017 q1 totaled $43.7 million, down 17.3 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $632.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Excluding impact of foreign currency headwinds, expect fiscal 2017 net loss to improve by approximately $0.33 per share over fiscal 2016

* Q1 sales $104.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $117.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowers 2016 eps guidance on a weaker powersports market, increased promotional costs and unfavorable product mix

* Arctic cat inc sees fiscal 2017 capital expenditures in range of $30 million to $35 million

* Face challenges in fiscal 2017, with soft and increasingly competitive powersports marketplace, and continued foreign currency headwinds

Sales of Arctic Cat's all-terrain vehicles and recreational off-highway vehicles in 2017 q1 totaled $43.7 million, down 17.3 percent