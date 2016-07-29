July 29 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp

* Sees q3 net production guidance of 1,575 to 1,600 mmcf/day for natural gas; 10,000 to 10,500 bbls/day for crude oil and condensate

* Cabot oil & gas corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 loss per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased its 2016 capital budget from $325 million to $345 million

* Equivalent production in q2 of 2016 was 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe)

* Increased its 2016 capital budget to reflect incremental capital for completion of an additional 15 to 20 net wells during h2

* Company's 2016 production growth guidance range of two to seven percent remains unchanged

* Sees q3 net production guidance of 1,200 to 1,250 bbls per day for ngls