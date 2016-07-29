July 29 Xerox XRX.N>
* During q2, xerox reported progress on its planned
separation into two independent, publicly traded companies
* Now expects to incur one-time separation costs of $175 to
$200 million pre-tax, which is lower than its previous estimate
of $200 to $250 million
* Company expects dis-synergy costs of $40 to $50 million in
2017
* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.26 to $0.28
* Sees q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.16
* Q2 revenue $4.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.39 billion
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.20
* Reaffirms fy 2016 gaap earnings per share view $0.45 to
$0.55
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.15 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue from the company's services business was $2.5
billion, a decrease of 2 percent or 1 percent in constant
currency
* Today provided an update on estimated costs associated
with separation
* On track to realize approximately $700 million in
annualized savings it targeted for 2016
* Estimated restructuring and related charges continue to be
approximately $300 million for full-year 2016
* Tax-Related separation costs are estimated to be $40 to
$50 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $17.53
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)