(Corrects second bullet to say FY operating earnings guidance,
not total company guidance, is unchanged. Also corrects Q2
operating EPS in fourth bullet to $0.57 from $0.18)
July 29 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
:
* Sees 2016 PSE&G operating Earnings $900-$935 million
* Operating earnings guidance for full year remains
unchanged
* PSEG announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.37
* Reaffirms FY 2016 operating earnings per share view $2.80
to $3.00
* Sees PSEG power's 2016 operating earnings in the range of
$460 million - $525 million
* PSEG power is reducing its forecast of output for 2016 to
50 - 52 twh from its prior forecast of 52 - 54 twh
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)