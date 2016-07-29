BRIEF-Mercer International announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
July 29 Moog Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $1.00
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total aircraft controls sales in quarter were $274 million, up 1 percent from a year ago.
* Current backlog at quarter-end is $1.2 billion
* quarterly military aircraft sales of $134 million were 5 percent lower year over year
* FY EPS forecast unchanged from 90 days ago
* Moog Inc says updated its projections for fiscal 2016, ending October 1, 2016, to include sales of $2.42 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 A Brazilian federal court rejected an appeal by state-controlled oil firm Petrobras and upheld a decision blocking the company's plan to sell a stake in fuels distribution unit BR Distribuidora, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.