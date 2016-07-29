July 29 Exxon Mobil Corp :

* ExxonMobil earns $1.7 billion in second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Qtrly upstream earnings were $294 million in Q2 of 2016, down $1.7 billion from Q2 of 2015

* Q2 total revenue and other income $57,694 million versus. $74,113 million year-ago

* Qtrly downstream earnings were $825 million, down $681 million from Q2 of 2015

* Q2 2016 earnings of $1.7 billion decreased $2.5 billion, or 59 percent, from Q2 of 2015

* Q2 2016 capital and exploration expenditures were $5.2 billion, down 38 percent from Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly oil-equivalent production was essentially unchanged versus last year at 4 million oil-equivalent barrels per day

* Qtrly liquids production totaled 2.3 million barrels per day, up 39,000 barrels per day

* Q2 cash flow from operations and asset sales $5.5 billion versus. $9.4 billion last year

* Qtrly chemical earnings of $1.2 billion were $29 million lower than Q2 of 2015

* CEO Tillerson "financial results reflect a volatile industry environment"

* Qtrly natural gas production was 9.8 billion cubic feet per day, down 366 million cubic feet per day from 2015

* Q2 oil-equivalent production 3,957 KOEBD versus. 3,979 KOEBD last year

* Qtrly U.S. upstream earnings declined $467 million from Q2 of 2015 to a loss of $514 million in Q2 of 2016

* Q2 worldwide refinery throughput 4,152 KBD versus. 4,330 KBD last year

* Exxon CEO Tillerson "ExxonMobil remains focused on business fundamentals, cost discipline and advancing selective new investments across value chain"

* Liquids production growth from recent start-ups "more than offset" impact of field decline, downtime events in Q2, notably in Canada, Nigeria

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $60.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly results reflect "sharply lower commodity prices, weaker refining margins and continued strength in chemical segment" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: