BUZZ-DJI: Post-election rally on shaky ground
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
July 29 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.90
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $1.025 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.03 billion
* In Q2 of 2016, AAM's content-per-vehicle was $1,609 as compared to $1,637 in Q2 of 2015
* Non-GM sales were $333.9 million in Q2 of 2016 as compared to $343.1 million in Q2 of 2015
* Says targeting an adjusted EBITDA margin in range of 15 percent to 15.5 percent in 2016
* Says targeting free cash flow in range of $140 million to $160 million in 2016
* FY2016 revenue view $3.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says targeting sales of $4.0 billion in 2016
* AAM is targeting full year capital spending of about 6 percent of sales in 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.06, revenue view $3.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and also reduced its offer price as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.