July 29 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.90

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $1.025 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.03 billion

* In Q2 of 2016, AAM's content-per-vehicle was $1,609 as compared to $1,637 in Q2 of 2015

* Non-GM sales were $333.9 million in Q2 of 2016 as compared to $343.1 million in Q2 of 2015

* Says targeting an adjusted EBITDA margin in range of 15 percent to 15.5 percent in 2016

* Says targeting free cash flow in range of $140 million to $160 million in 2016

* FY2016 revenue view $3.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says targeting sales of $4.0 billion in 2016

* AAM is targeting full year capital spending of about 6 percent of sales in 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.06, revenue view $3.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S