* Mercer International Inc. announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
July 29 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc :
* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend
* Q2 revenue fell 7 percent to $212.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.39
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 A Brazilian federal court rejected an appeal by state-controlled oil firm Petrobras and upheld a decision blocking the company's plan to sell a stake in fuels distribution unit BR Distribuidora, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.