July 29 Stillwater Mining Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $157.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly total revenues $165.7 million versus $185.4 million

* Quarterly mined palladium and platinum sales of 150,900 ounces, an increase of 13.5 percent from 133,000 ounces sold during Q2 of 2015

* Forecasting $155 million to $175 million capital expenditures for Blitz project to first production