BRIEF-Mercer International announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
July 29 Stillwater Mining Co
* Q2 earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $157.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly total revenues $165.7 million versus $185.4 million
* Quarterly mined palladium and platinum sales of 150,900 ounces, an increase of 13.5 percent from 133,000 ounces sold during Q2 of 2015
* Forecasting $155 million to $175 million capital expenditures for Blitz project to first production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 A Brazilian federal court rejected an appeal by state-controlled oil firm Petrobras and upheld a decision blocking the company's plan to sell a stake in fuels distribution unit BR Distribuidora, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.