July 29 Hometrust Bancshares Inc :

* Hometrust Bancshares, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

Hometrust Bancshares Inc says net interest income of $20.8 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016, remained consistent with same period in 2015