BRIEF-Mercer International announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
July 29 Cellect Biotechnology
* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. announces pricing of U.S. Initial public offering and nasdaq listing
* Pricing of its initial public offering in United States of 1.3 million American depository shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 A Brazilian federal court rejected an appeal by state-controlled oil firm Petrobras and upheld a decision blocking the company's plan to sell a stake in fuels distribution unit BR Distribuidora, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.