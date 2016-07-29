BRIEF-Mercer International announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* Mercer International Inc. announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
July 29 Westbury Bancorp Inc :
* Net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 9.2%, to $15.2 million for nine months ended June 30, 2016 compared to $13.9 million
* Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports net income for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Mercer International Inc. announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 A Brazilian federal court rejected an appeal by state-controlled oil firm Petrobras and upheld a decision blocking the company's plan to sell a stake in fuels distribution unit BR Distribuidora, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.