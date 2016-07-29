July 29 Park Lawn Corp :

* Park Lawn Corp says financing arrangement, which has a term of five years, more than doubles PLC's borrowing capacity to $32.5 million

* Park Lawn Corp says new credit facilities include $25 million committed credit facility and additional $7.5 million accordion facility

* Park lawn corporation announces new credit facility with National Bank Of Canada