BRIEF-Mercer International announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
July 29 Park Lawn Corp :
* Park Lawn Corp says financing arrangement, which has a term of five years, more than doubles PLC's borrowing capacity to $32.5 million
* Park Lawn Corp says new credit facilities include $25 million committed credit facility and additional $7.5 million accordion facility
* Park lawn corporation announces new credit facility with National Bank Of Canada
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 A Brazilian federal court rejected an appeal by state-controlled oil firm Petrobras and upheld a decision blocking the company's plan to sell a stake in fuels distribution unit BR Distribuidora, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.