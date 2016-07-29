BRIEF-Mercer International announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* Mercer International Inc. announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
July 29 Chesapeake Lodging Trust
* Qtrly total revenue $169.4 million versus $162.1 million
* Sees full year 2016 net income per diluted common share $ 1.18 to $ 1.27
* Q2 revenue view $171.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2016 affo per diluted common share $0.72 to $0.76
* Chesapeake Lodging Trust reports second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.75
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q3 2016 net income per diluted common share of $0.40 to $0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Mercer International Inc. announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 A Brazilian federal court rejected an appeal by state-controlled oil firm Petrobras and upheld a decision blocking the company's plan to sell a stake in fuels distribution unit BR Distribuidora, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.