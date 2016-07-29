BRIEF-Mercer International announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* Mercer International Inc. announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
July 29 Allegiant Travel Co
* Allegiant Travel Co qtrly earnings per share $3.68
* Allegiant Travel Co sees 2016 capital expenditures $360 million
* Allegiant Travel Company second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 TRASM is expected to decrease between ten and a half and eight and a half percent
* CASM ex fuel is expected to remain between zero and an increase of four percent for full year
* Qtrly total operating revenue $344.9 million versus $322.1 million
* Qtrly CASM declined 11 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 A Brazilian federal court rejected an appeal by state-controlled oil firm Petrobras and upheld a decision blocking the company's plan to sell a stake in fuels distribution unit BR Distribuidora, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.