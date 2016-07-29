July 29 Allegiant Travel Co

* Allegiant Travel Co qtrly earnings per share $3.68

* Allegiant Travel Co sees 2016 capital expenditures $360 million

* Allegiant Travel Company second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 TRASM is expected to decrease between ten and a half and eight and a half percent

* CASM ex fuel is expected to remain between zero and an increase of four percent for full year

* Qtrly total operating revenue $344.9 million versus $322.1 million

* Qtrly CASM declined 11 percent