July 29 Canadian National Railway

* Canadian National Railway Co says purchases will form part of normal course issuer bid for up to 33 million shares announced on Oct. 27, 2015

* Will enter into three share repurchase agreements with third parties to repurchase common shares through daily purchases

* CN to purchase its common shares under specific share repurchase programs