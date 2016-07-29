July 29 Exo U Inc
* Without additional financing or other revenues, company
will be forced to cease operations
* Qtrly revenue $386,925
* Exo u announces its fourth quarter and fiscal 2016
financial results
* Expects to continue to incur further operating losses and
negative cash flows from operating activities in development of
its business
* Workforce reduction cost savings and other expense
reductions, will reduce normalized spend by approximately 50%
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.02
