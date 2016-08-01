BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 1 Biolase Inc
* Biolase to raise $10 million from institutional and individual investors in convertible preferred private placement
* Has agreed to sell an aggregate of 88,494 shares of its convertible preferred stock at a per share price of $113.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.