BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Aug 1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
* Diamond offshore announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $4.30
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 total revenues $388.7 million versus $470.5 million
* Q2 revenue view $373.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* As of June 30, 2016, company's total contracted backlog was $4.4 billion
* Results for Q2 were significantly impacted by impairment charges and related taxes of $612 million, or $4.46 per diluted share
* Says additionally, company intends to scrap Ocean Quest and Ocean Star Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: