Aug 1 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc

* Diamond offshore announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $4.30

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 total revenues $388.7 million versus $470.5 million

* Q2 revenue view $373.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of June 30, 2016, company's total contracted backlog was $4.4 billion

* Results for Q2 were significantly impacted by impairment charges and related taxes of $612 million, or $4.46 per diluted share

* Says additionally, company intends to scrap Ocean Quest and Ocean Star Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: