Aug 1 Sterling Construction Company Inc

* Sterling Construction Company, Inc. reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $189.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $180.8 million

* Rains in texas, slower construction ramp-up of awards booked in late 2015 and early 2016 caused lower revenue, net income for Q2

* Sees full-year 2016 revenue $670 million to $690 million

* Do not anticipate any slowdown in project lettings for balance of 2016 and 2017

* Total backlog at June 30, 2016 of $810 million was up 6.4 percent from December 31, 2015 and was up 9.0 percent from Q2 of 2015

* Now expects net income to be $2 million to $5 million for full year 2016

* Full-year 2016 revenue view $712.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full-year 2016, expect continued gross margin improvement and tight g&a cost controls

* Intend to refinance current asset-based credit facility with a "lower cost, higher capacity, revolving credit line"

* Currently targeting first half of 2017 to have refinancing accomplished Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: