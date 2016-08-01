Aug 1 Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc
* Amc entertainment holdings, inc. Announces second quarter
2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 revenue $764 million versus i/b/e/s view $774.1 million
* Qtrly food and beverage revenues were $243.5 million,
compared to $250.5 million for quarter ended june 30, 2015
* "moviegoers are signing up to enroll in new amc stubs
loyalty program at a rate 2 to 3 times than that for previous
program"
* Qtrly admissions revenues were $481.2 million compared to
$533.4 million for same period a year ago
* "industry box office revenues up more than 7% as of july
29, and a potentially record setting film slate being close at
hand for calendar year 2017"
