* Biogen Inc And Ionis Pharmaceuticals Report Nusinersen Meets Primary Endpoint At Interim Analysis Of Phase 3 Endear Study In Infantile Onset spinal muscular atrophy

* Biogen exercises option to develop and commercialize Nusinersen globally

* Infants receiving Nusinersen experienced a statistically significant improvement in achievement of motor milestones versus those who didn't

* Biogen is now responsible for all Nusinersen development, regulatory and commercialization activities and costs.

* Ionis will complete phase 3 studies and work with Biogen on regulatory filings for Nusinersen

* Intends to file marketing applications for Nusinersen with regulatory authorities in coming months

* Biogen has exercised its option to develop and commercialize Nusinersen globally and paid Ionis a $75 million license fee

* Ionis is eligible to receive tiered royalties on any potential sales of Nusineren up to a percentage in mid-teens

* Ionis is eligible to receive up to $150 million in milestone payments based on regulatory approvals for nusinersen