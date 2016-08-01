Aug 1 Biogen Inc
* Biogen Inc And Ionis Pharmaceuticals Report Nusinersen
Meets Primary Endpoint At Interim Analysis Of Phase 3 Endear
Study In Infantile Onset spinal muscular atrophy
* Biogen exercises option to develop and commercialize
Nusinersen globally
* Infants receiving Nusinersen experienced a statistically
significant improvement in achievement of motor milestones
versus those who didn't
* Biogen is now responsible for all Nusinersen development,
regulatory and commercialization activities and costs.
* Ionis will complete phase 3 studies and work with Biogen
on regulatory filings for Nusinersen
* Intends to file marketing applications for Nusinersen with
regulatory authorities in coming months
* Biogen has exercised its option to develop and
commercialize Nusinersen globally and paid Ionis a $75 million
license fee
* Ionis is eligible to receive tiered royalties on any
potential sales of Nusineren up to a percentage in mid-teens
* Ionis is eligible to receive up to $150 million in
milestone payments based on regulatory approvals for nusinersen
