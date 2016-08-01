BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Aug 1 Compass Diversified Holdings :
* Compass Diversified Holdings acquires 5.11 tactical
* Compass Diversified Holdings says deal valued at $400 million
* Expects to fund purchase price through a draw on its revolving credit facility
* Expect acquisition to provide thirty to thirty-five cents per share of cash flow accretion to CODI on an annualized basis
* CODI will acquire a substantial tax asset, positive effect of which will be meaningful for CODI's annual cash flow
* Expects to fund purchase price by exercising an accordion feature on its existing credit facility
* Acquisition of 5.11 will be immediately accretive to our shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
