Aug 1 Mack-Cali Realty Corp
* Cali updates capital markets activity
* Cali Realty Corp - currently, Mack-Cali has contracts out
for an additional $250 million of dispositions
* Cali Realty Corp - in addition, company is currently
marketing for sale $200 million in assets for total potential
sale proceeds of $850 million
* Contemplated dispositions will not affect our FFO guidance
for 2016
* Cali Realty Corp - company has purchased two class a
office assets for approximately $317 million in Hoboken, New
Jersey, and Metropark, New Jersey
* Cali Realty Corp - has sold approximately $400 million of
assets year to date
* Cali Realty- proceeds from dispositions is expected to be
used to pay down debt, fund development, and purchase suitable
acquisitions
* Cali Realty Corp - expects to close $200 million of
dispositions in q3 or early q4, with remainder in early 2017
