BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Limelight Networks Inc :
* Limelight and Akamai enter into licensing agreement regarding intellectual property settlement
* Both parties have waived all rights to appeal, and Akamai will release $51 million letter of credit that bonded judgment
* Agreement allows co to operate network free from restrictions, with respect to '703 and certain other patents
* Settlement converts about $51 million judgment into a $54 million license that will be paid in 12 equal quarterly installments starting Aug 1
* Settlement converts about $51 million judgment into a $54 million license paid in 12 equal quarterly installments starting Aug 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010