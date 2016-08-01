Aug 1 General Growth Properties Inc

* GGP reports second quarter 2016 results and raises dividend 11 pct

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* General Growth Properties Inc says board of directors declared a Q3 common stock dividend of $0.20 per share

* Sees FY NAREIT FFO $1.48-$1.52

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* General Growth Properties Inc says same store leased percentage was 96.1 pct at quarter end

* Q3 FFO shr view - $0.35 for quarter ending September 30, 2016

* FY2016 revenue view $2.42 billion