BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Texas Roadhouse Inc
* Texas roadhouse, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.47
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales growth of 4.5 pct at company restaurants and 2.6 pct at franchise restaurants;
* Now expects 2.5 pct to 3.0 pct food cost deflation compared to previous guidance of 1.0 pct to 2.0 pct food cost deflation in 2016
* Sees 2016 total capital expenditures of $165.0 million to $175.0 million.
* For 2016 sees positive comparable restaurant sales growth
* Qtrly total revenue $508.8 million versus $454.7 million in same quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010