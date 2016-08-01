Aug 1 Chegg Inc

* Q2 revenue $53 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.2 million

* Chegg reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.10

* Sees Q3 Non-GAAP total net revenues in range of $48 million and $52 million

* Sees adjusted EBITDA to range between loss of $2 million and breakeven in Q3