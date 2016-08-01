Aug 1 Nautilus Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $78.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $77.8 million

* Nautilus, Inc. reports strong results for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $77.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S