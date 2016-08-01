Aug 1 Terreno Realty Corp

* Terreno Realty Corporation closes $350 million unsecured credit facility

* Says maturity date of $50 million unsecured term loan was extended by approximately two years to August 2021

* Says unsecured revolving credit facility was increased from $100 million to $200 million and maturity was extended to august 2020