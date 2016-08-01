Aug 1 Exactech Inc :

* Exactech Q2 revenue up 8% to $66.1 million; net income up 20% to $4.4 million; diluted EPS $0.31 versus. $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 revenue $66.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.2 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $253 million to $258 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $58 million to $60 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $58.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $254.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)