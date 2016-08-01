BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Exactech Inc :
* Exactech Q2 revenue up 8% to $66.1 million; net income up 20% to $4.4 million; diluted EPS $0.31 versus. $0.26
* Q2 earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 revenue $66.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.2 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $253 million to $258 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $58 million to $60 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $58.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $254.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010