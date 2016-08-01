BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Interactive Intelligence :
* Q2 revenue $108.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $103.3 million
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.46
* Reports 2016 second-quarter financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010