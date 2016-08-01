BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Healthcare Trust Of America Inc
* Q2 FFO per share $0.38
* Q2 earnings per share $0.09
* Healthcare trust of america, inc. Reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.40
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.30per share
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010