BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 One Gas Announces Second
* Quarter 2016 financial results; updates 2016 financial guidance
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.38
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share about $2.55 to $2.65
* Capital expenditures are still expected to be approximately $305 million in 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010