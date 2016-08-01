Aug 1 Cempra Inc :

* Cempra reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.51

* Cempra Inc says current cash and equivalents are expected to be sufficient to fund ongoing operations through 2017