BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Independence Holding Company :
* Announces 2016 first-quarter results
* Q1 revenue $75.9 million versus $133.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $6.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010