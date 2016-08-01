Aug 1 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

* Q2 revenue $226.1 million

* Alexandria real estate equities, inc. Reports second quarter ended june 30, 2016 financial and operating results

* Increases quarterly dividend by 4 percent to $0.80per share

* Sees 2016 adjusted ffo per share $5.48 to $5.54

* Sees 2016 ffo per share $3.94 to $4.00

* Qtrly ffo per share $1.36

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $5.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S