Aug 1 Glaukos Corp

* Glaukos corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 sales $28.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $24.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales $105 million to $107 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net sales rose 61% in q2 of 2016 to $28.6 million

* Says revised guidance implies growth in 2016 net sales of approximately 46% to 49%, compared to 2015.