Aug 1 Post Properties Inc

* Post properties announces second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 FFO per share $0.82

* Post properties inc says on a sequential basis, total revenues for same store communities increased 1.3% and total operating expenses increased 2.8%

* Commenced marketing for sale of three apartment communities, located in atlanta, georgia, and owned in a jv in which co owns 25% interest

* In connection with proposed sale, expects to incur its share of costs associated with prepaying mortgage loans encumbering communities

* Sees Fy Ffo Per Diluted Share $3.20-$3.24

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $3.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Post properties inc says company's share of such prepayment costs is currently estimated to be approximately $1.2 million to $1.3 million.

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)