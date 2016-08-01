BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Trinet Group Inc :
* Trinet announces second quarter fiscal 2016 results and senior secured credit facility refinancing
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $745.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 revenue view $148.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010