BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Gladstone Investment Corp :
* Gladstone Investment Corporation reports financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Says net asset value per common share as of June 30, 2016 increased to $9.84 compared to $9.22 as of March 31, 2016
* Qtrly net investment income was $6.8 million, or $0.23 per share versus $4.9 million, or $0.16 per share last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010