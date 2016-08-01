BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Blackbaud Inc :
* Blackbaud announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.90 to $1.98
* Q2 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 revenue $182 million versus I/B/E/S view $182 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $725 million to $740 million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $732.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010