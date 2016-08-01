Aug 1 Advanced Energy Industries Inc
* Advanced energy announces second quarter results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.68 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.73 from continuing
operations
* Q2 sales $118.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.5 million
* Sees Q3 revenue $116 million - $126 million
* Sees Q3 GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.65 to $0.76
* Sees Q3 Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.70 -
$0.80
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $110.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
