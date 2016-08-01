BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Caesars entertainment, ceoc reach agreement with group of second lien noteholders
* Agreement provides for substantial improvement in recoveries for second lien noteholders to those contemplated in ceoc's plan of reorganization
* Agreement will go effective when agreement is signed by holders owning greater than 50.1% of second lien notes under certain of indentures
* Agreement provides holders of second lien notes with recoveries of at least 46 cents on dollar based on midpoint valuation
* Co and ceoc have continued to engage with remaining creditor groups, including official committee of second lien noteholders
* Second lien noteholders, with second lien notes held by parties hold approximately 37% of ceoc's second lien notes
* Agreement provides all holders of second lien notes with recoveries of at least 46 cents on dollar based on midpoint valuation in ceoc's disclosure statement
* Agreement will go effective when agreement is signed by holders owning greater than 50.1% of second lien notes
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010