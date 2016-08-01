BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Quad/Graphics :
* Q2 sales fell 3 percent to $1.0 billion
* Reports second quarter and year to-date results
* Sees FY net sales between $4.35 billion to $4.45 billion
* Sees full year adjusted EBITDA of $460 million to $500 million
* Quad/Graphics Inc qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010