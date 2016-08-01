Aug 1 Handy & Harman Ltd

* Sees q3 2016 sales $217 million to $266 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Handy & harman ltd. Reports second quarter financial results and outlook for 2016

* Q2 sales $200.9 million versus $166.5 million

* Sees full-year 2016 net sales and adjusted ebitda in ranges of $782 million to $875 million, and $99 million to $111 million, respectively

* Sees q3 net sales between $217 million and $266 million and adjusted ebitda between $30 million and $37 million