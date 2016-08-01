Aug 1 Columbia Pipeline Partners Lp

* Columbia pipeline partners lp announces increase to quarterly distribution

* Approved a quarterly distribution payment of $0.1975 per unit for cppl, payable on august 19, 2016

* Distribution represents an approximately 5.3 percent increase over prior quarter's distribution of $0.1875 per unit