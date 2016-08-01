Aug 1 Danaos Corp

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Danaos corporation reports second quarter and half year results for the period ended june 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue $137 million versus i/b/e/s view $135.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41